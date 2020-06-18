Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rally Outside Stonewall Inn Supporting Black Lives Matter And Pride Month
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:22s - Published
Rally Outside Stonewall Inn Supporting Black Lives Matter And Pride Month

Rally Outside Stonewall Inn Supporting Black Lives Matter And Pride Month

Marchers rally outside Stonewall Inn to support Black Lives Matter, Pride Month and equal rights.

CBS2's Natalie Duddridge.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

NYC's Second BLM Street Mural Gets Underway On Staten Island [Video]

NYC's Second BLM Street Mural Gets Underway On Staten Island

New York City’s second Black Lives Matter street mural will get underway today on Staten Island.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:33Published
Jon Batiste Talks New Song 'We Are,' Black Lives Matter Movement [Video]

Jon Batiste Talks New Song 'We Are,' Black Lives Matter Movement

Grammy-nominated musician Jon Batiste speaks to CBS2 This Morning about his new song "We Are" and his activism work during the Black Lives Matter movement.

Credit: CBS2 LAPublished
How to Honor Pride This Year [Video]

How to Honor Pride This Year

With many pride marches around the country canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, you may be wondering how to celebrate Pride this year.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:44Published