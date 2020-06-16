Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus In North Alabama: Recent Spike In Coronavirus Cases
Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published
Coronavirus In North Alabama: Recent Spike In Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus In North Alabama: Recent Spike In Coronavirus Cases

Dan Shaffer talks with Dr. Ali Hassoun about the recent spike in coronavirus cases.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

As we mentioned -- alabama and states across the nation are seeing a recent spike in coronavirus cases.

We're joined now by doctor ali hassoun -- an infectious disease specialist at huntsville hospital -- to discuss the recent increase.

Thank you for joining us tonight.

- we've talked to you a number of times, of course - i feel confident in saying - you are probably not surprised by the increase.

- we've reported that experts say this rise is not just because of more testing.

These are more people getting sick.

Is that true - or is it a combination of factors?

- what is the biggest risk of a spike in cases?

Are we at risk of overwhelming the hospitals?

- what do you attibute this increase to - and what do you recommend to curb it?

- what do you think can be done about this "coronavirus quarentine fatigue?"

- you can't ask people to go back inside - close businesses again - lock down the economy.

In fact - the president said that will not happen.

- what age group is being affected the most with new positive cases?

- the governor has said it's up to us to do the right thing - obviously that's not happening everywhere.

Should governments enforce wearing a mask?

And maybe this is out of your lane - but how can local governments expect to push any measures when they seem to endorse the protests we've see for the past several weeks?

- when does it end?

Drug therapies and a vaccine?





Tweets about this

donaldhtaylorjr

Don Taylor RT @NewBlackMan: as my employer plans to open for business... 'In recent days North Carolina, South Carolina and Alabama have reportedly s… 23 hours ago

NewBlackMan

Mark Anthony Neal as my employer plans to open for business... 'In recent days North Carolina, South Carolina and Alabama have repor… https://t.co/llwG2fUECf 1 day ago

Andronicus50

Andronicus In recent days North Carolina, South Carolina & Alabama set new highs in 7-day average of #Covid-19 cases, as the… https://t.co/q7jgtpJ3UB 1 day ago

kimerlyus

Kim RT @aldotcom: Madison County has seen a sharp increase in positive COVID-19 tests in recent days – a trend mirrored across much of the stat… 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Wednesday - Local coronavirus cases in north Mississippi and west Alabama [Video]

Wednesday - Local coronavirus cases in north Mississippi and west Alabama

June 17, 2020

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished
People Share Thoughts On Masks [Video]

People Share Thoughts On Masks

WAAY 31's Ashley Carter was live in Morgan County getting answers after a recent spike in coronavirus cases.

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished
Tuesday - Local coronavirus cases in north Mississippi and west Alabama [Video]

Tuesday - Local coronavirus cases in north Mississippi and west Alabama

June 16, 2020

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished