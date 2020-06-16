Global  

MLB labor dispute continues
The labor dispute between the MLB owners and the Players Association is starting to get ugly and yet baseball appears to still be on the table for the 2020 season.

- - the labor dispute between the - m-l-b owners and players- association is starting to get- ugly... and yet... baseball - appears - to still be on the table, for - the 20-20 season.

- as first reported by e-s- p-n's- jeff passan... the- union fired back with yet - another counterproposal, on - thursday.

- despite the fatigue, of the - daily back-and-forth... the two- sides appear to be getting- closer... with the players- asking- for a 70-game season... running- july 19th through - september 30th.

- the proposal also includes- 50-million dollars, in- playoff bonuses... a 50-50 spli- of the new post-season t-v- revenues, in 20-21... - forgiveness of salary advance,- for tier- 1-3 players... a universal- designated hitter... and a- mutal waiver of grievance.- most importantly... full- pro-rated salaries, for the - players... who aren't backing - down... on



