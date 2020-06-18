Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

South Florida Dreamers Relieved After Supreme Court's Decision On DACA
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:26s - Published
South Florida Dreamers Relieved After Supreme Court's Decision On DACA
CBS4's Mike Cugno has more on the local reaction.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Florida Dreamers Relieved After Supreme Court Rejects Trump Administration Efforts To End Legal Protections

Dreamers are feeling some relief. This after the US Supreme Court rejected President Donald Trump's...
cbs4.com - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


Democrats Praise Supreme Court Decision To Uphold DACA

NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with Sen. Dick Durbin (D) about the Supreme Court's DACA decision.
NPR - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comCBS NewsSeattlePI.comCNAFOXNews.com


'Celebrate Today, Fight Tomorrow': DACA Case Plaintiff On Supreme Court's Decision

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Antonio Alarcon, one of the plaintiffs in the Supreme Court's DACA...
NPR - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Supreme Court Blocks Trump Effort To Wind Down DACA Program [Video]

Supreme Court Blocks Trump Effort To Wind Down DACA Program

A stunning victory for Dreamers at the U.S. Supreme Court and the 5-4 ruling hands a stinging defeat to the White House; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:51Published
Dallas Dreamer Celebrates Supreme Court Ruling On DACA: 'It Gives Us Hope' [Video]

Dallas Dreamer Celebrates Supreme Court Ruling On DACA: 'It Gives Us Hope'

Dreamers in North Texas are calling Thursday's U.S. Supreme Court decision a victory, but say there's still more work to be done.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:20Published
Baltimore woman reacts to DACA Supreme Court ruling [Video]

Baltimore woman reacts to DACA Supreme Court ruling

Baltimore woman reacts to DACA Supreme Court ruling

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 01:19Published