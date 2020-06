RS Polls 2020: Gujarat BJP MLA arrives in ambulance to cast vote

Gujarat BJP MLA Kesarisinh Jesangbhai Solanki arrived at the Legislative Assembly in an ambulance on June 19 to cast vote for Rajya Sabha polls.

He was admitted in the hospital following health issues.

Proper arrangements were undertaken to ensure hustle free voting.

Kesarisinh Jesangbhai Solanki is an MLA from Matar assembly constituency.

Polling for 4 Rajya Sabha seats of Gujarat is underway.