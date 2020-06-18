Global  

Bolton Claims Trump Asked China's XI to Help Win Re-Election
Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:11s
John Bolton is President Donald Trump's former national security advisor, He resigned in late 2019.

Rep. Adam Schiff on John Bolton's claims Trump asked China for help with 2020 election

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the explosive...
CBS News

Bolton Claims Trump Engaged World Leaders For His Own Gains

Bolton Claims Trump Engaged World Leaders For His Own Gains By Patsy Widakuswara U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in interactions with various world...
Eurasia Review
Also reported by •CBS News


Bolton claims China’s repression of Church was ‘not on Trump’s agenda’

Bolton claims Trump was resistant to sanctioning China for its religious repression, saying that...
Catholic Herald



President Trump responds to John Bolton's claims [Video]

President Trump responds to John Bolton's claims

Bombshell claims from the former national security advisor. In his memoir, John Bolton claims President Trump committed possibly impeachable offenses.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:18
Trump 'ethically unfit' for presidency: Pelosi [Video]

Trump 'ethically unfit' for presidency: Pelosi

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday revelations in a book by a former top White House aide shows President Donald Trump is unfit and unprepared to be president and Democrats will continue..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:22
John Bolton’s Book Bombshells [Video]

John Bolton’s Book Bombshells

President Donald Trump called ex-national security adviser John Bolton “a dope” after excerpts from Bolton’s damning tell-all book leaked.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:56