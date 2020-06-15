Global  

Nicola Sturgeon: Next Covid-19 lockdown phase 'might be even harder'
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Nicola Sturgeon: Next Covid-19 lockdown phase 'might be even harder'

Nicola Sturgeon: Next Covid-19 lockdown phase 'might be even harder'

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon suggested that the next phase of lockdown might be harder as further restrictions were eased.

