Nicola Sturgeon: Lockdown will be eased further in Scotland from Friday Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:54s - Published 5 minutes ago Nicola Sturgeon: Lockdown will be eased further in Scotland from Friday Lockdown restrictions are being eased further in Scotland, with people who live on their own or only with children under 18 able to form an “extended household group” from Friday, Nicola Sturgeon has said. This means they can meet indoors without physical distancing and can stay overnight as part of moving into phase two of the Scottish Government’s four-step plan to gradually lift lockdown. 0

