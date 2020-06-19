Global  

Scottish First Minister announces further lockdown easing
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:18s
Scottish First Minister announces further lockdown easing

Scottish First Minister announces further lockdown easing

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has formally announced plans to further relax lockdown measures in the coming weeks.

Report by Patelr.

