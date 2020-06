Gov. Baker moves forward with 2nd stage of Phase 2 Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:55s - Published 5 minutes ago Gov. Baker moves forward with 2nd stage of Phase 2 "We're reopening and containing COVID, but it only works when everybody does their job to slow the spread." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend DEMONSTRATES THAT IF WE AREVIGILANT AND C1ARE REOPENING AND CONTAININGCOVID, BUT IT ONLY WORKS WHENEVERYONE DOES THEIR JOB TO SLOWTHE SPREAD.WE ARE ASKING EVERYBODY TO KEEPUP THE FIGHT AND IT IS UP TOEACH OF US TO CONTINUE TO DO THEWORK THAT LIMITS THE SPREAD ANDKEEPS US MOVING FORWARD.WITH RESPECT TO THE REOPENING,THIS WILL BE THE BEGINNING.PHASE TWO BEGAN ON JUNE 8.OUR ADMINISTRATION DIVIDED THISPHASE INTO TWO STEPS.TODAY, THANKS TO THE PROGRESSWE’RE MAKING AND FIGHTING THEVIRUS, STEP TWO WILL BEGIN ONMONDAY, JUNE 22.THAT MEANS THAT A NUMBER OFADDITIONAL BUSINESSES MAY RESUMEOPERATIONS.THIS INCLUDES INDOOR DINING ATRESTAURANTS AND OFFICES AREPERMITTED TO GO FROM 25%OCCUPANCY TO 50% OF THEIRCAPACITY.THE LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR WILLHAVE MORE DETAILS ON THAT IN AMOMENT.WHILE WE ARE LIFTING THEOFFICE-BASED CAPACITY LIMIT,EMPLOYERS SHOULD CONTINUEWHENEVER AND TO WORK REMOTELYFROM HOME WHENEVER THEY CAN.FOR A DENSELY POPULATED AREAS,SPECIFICALLY, GREATER BOSTON, IFPEOPLE CAN KEEP TELEWORKING, WECAN KEEP CROWDS OFF THE MBTA FORLONGER.THE TEA HAS WORKED LONGER TOPRACTICE CLEANING PROTOCOLS FORHIGH TOUCH SURFACES.THE BEST WAY TO PREVENT THESPREAD IS TO MINIMIZE THE NUMBEROF PEOPLE IN INDOOR CLOSEQUARTERS.THERE ARE MANY PEOPLE WHO MUSTCOMMUTE TO DO THEIR JOBS AND WEALL HAVE AN OBLIGATION TO DO OURJOB TO A







Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Gov. Baker Explains Move To Push Bar To Phase Four



Gov. Charlie Baker said the issue was coming up with a safe plan to open bars. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:32 Published 1 week ago Gov. Charlie Baker Announces Phase Two Will Start Monday



Gov. Charlie Baker said the state is moving forward in the fight against the coronavirus. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 06:24 Published 2 weeks ago Gov. Charlie Baker Expected To Announce Saturday When Phase Two Can Begin



WBZ-TV's Tashanea Whitlow reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 01:58 Published 2 weeks ago