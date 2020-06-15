Global  

With COVID-19 Cases Rising, Tulsa Health Officials Want Trump Rally Postponed
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:12s - Published
With COVID-19 Cases Rising, Tulsa Health Officials Want Trump Rally Postponed

With COVID-19 Cases Rising, Tulsa Health Officials Want Trump Rally Postponed

COVID-19 cases have surged to a new daily high in Florida.

In California, masks are now required in most public places following a spike in cases, Danya Bacchus reports (2:12).

WCCO 4 News At Noon - June 19, 2020

Tulsa Arena Officials Asking Trump Campaign for Rally Safety Plan

Officials with the arena hosting President *Donald Trump*'s reelection rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on...
Billboard.com - Published

Trump campaign pushes ahead with Tulsa rally despite warnings from top health officials

The Trump campaign is moving ahead with an indoor rally planned for Tulsa, Oklahoma this weekend...
CBS News - Published

Coronavirus cases rise rapidly in Tulsa days before President Trump's campaign rally

Supporters are already lining up outside the BOK Center in Tulsa, days before the president holds his...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •RTTNews




txlatinchic

Martha RT @ScottGottliebMD: Selected states with Covid outbreaks underway. States with large increases in cases, coupled to rising positivity rate… 2 minutes ago

stevenmfitz

Steve Fitzgerald Hey @MLB shut it down. Not only have you been bickering back and forth with the Union for weeks, you don't even hav… https://t.co/EShNS2I864 7 minutes ago

NYTupelo7

Tracy @realDonaldTrump Tulsa will have 2 deadly diseases to contend with tomorrow at the Trump rally... 1. Rising cases o… https://t.co/bdWByeidox 19 minutes ago

rybaski

Rybaski @PittsburghPG @pgopinions The big question should be, Pennsylvania has been one of the best states in controlling… https://t.co/MOakKUVHBr 19 minutes ago

lily_gladstone

Lily Gladstone RT @EFredMT: Now that Covid cases are rising in Montana, I can go back to the moderately satisfying game of saying “fuck you” with just my… 21 minutes ago

dailywildcat

Daily Wildcat ICYMI: On Monday, @RepRubenGallego held a press conference with @ASlavitt and @willhumble_az to discuss the rising… https://t.co/zZzuoQtsj0 29 minutes ago

PeterCorio11

PC3 The fact that he’s risking his own supporters’ health by gathering them in a large arena this early in his campaign… https://t.co/AkM9ttqLkB 33 minutes ago

iisaphd69

person Ron Desantis just announced the median ages for people testing positive with Covid-19 Broward: 33 years Duval: 30 H… https://t.co/ogm4RjcLl3 39 minutes ago


Tulsa Arena Officials Asks Trump Campaign for Health and Safety Plan Before Rally [Video]

Tulsa Arena Officials Asks Trump Campaign for Health and Safety Plan Before Rally

Mere days before holding its first rally in months, Oklahoma arena officials are asking the Trump campaign ‘so, what’s your health and safety plan for this event?’ Veuer’s Justin Kircher has..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:04Published
BOK wants detailed health and safety plan from Trump campaign [Video]

BOK wants detailed health and safety plan from Trump campaign

BOK wants detailed health and safety plan from Trump campaign

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 02:07Published
Trump fans gather in Tulsa as virus cases rise [Video]

Trump fans gather in Tulsa as virus cases rise

Several U.S. states including Oklahoma - where President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a campaign rally on Saturday - reported a surge in new coronavirus infections this week, ahead of what would..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:34Published