California Orders Residents To Wear Face Masks

In light of rising covid-19 cases, Governor Gavin Newsom of California has made a change.

Newsom has announced that the state would require all residents to wear face masks.

Even just a simple covering in public and in situations deemed high-risk meets the requirement.

The reasoning is simple, the virus is still in it's first wave of attack on the United States.

Florida is setting record numbers of new cases every day and has zero face mask rules in place.