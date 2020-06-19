Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

5 Phillies Players, 3 Staff Members Test Positive For Coronavirus In Clearwater
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:39s - Published
5 Phillies Players, 3 Staff Members Test Positive For Coronavirus In Clearwater
Dan Koob reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Blue Jays shut down Florida training camp after player exhibits COVID-19 symptoms

The team's announcement came hours after the Philadelphia Phillies shuttered their site after five...
CBC.ca - Published

Phillies close Florida facility after five players, three staffers test positive for COVID-19

Five Phillies players and three staff members who gathered for workouts at their Clearwater, Fla.,...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •ESPN


5 Phillies players test positive for COVID-19, spring training facility in Clearwater closed

The Phillies are believed to be the first major league team to confirm positive coronavirus...
Delawareonline - Published



Tweets about this

CoachKiwi

Coach Kiwi RT @SportsCenter: Breaking: The Phillies have announced that five players and three staff members working at the club’s Clearwater facility… 1 minute ago

fred_huebner

Fred Huebner RT @KyleAGlaser: The Phillies confirm 5 players and 3 staff members at their spring training complex in Clearwater, Fla. have tested positi… 2 minutes ago

JoyOfDachshunds

Linda G. Braun RT @axios: The Philadelphia Phillies today indefinitely closed the team's Clearwater, Fla., spring training facility after five players and… 2 minutes ago

stu_rush

Stu Rushfield From @espn: "The Philadelphia Phillies closed their spring training facility in Clearwater, Florida, on Friday aft… https://t.co/8WEYY112WD 4 minutes ago

Saito_XXIII

Saito MCMLXXV 🍺😎☕️ RT @TheAthleticMLB: The Phillies are in the process of determining the size of a COVID-19 outbreak at their facility in Clearwater, Fla. C… 4 minutes ago

fox32news

FOX 32 News In a statement released Friday afternoon, the Phillies confirmed that 5 players and 3 staff members who were workin… https://t.co/dtygKGpF3X 11 minutes ago

lyndawatersnewk

Lyn RT @ABCWorldNews: Philadelphia Phillies confirm five players and three staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. The team is closin… 12 minutes ago

musicnphillies

musicnphillies RT @JeffSkversky: 🚨 BREAKING: 5 Phillies players and 3 staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus that were training in Clearwa… 18 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Clearwater City Manager Discusses How City Is Handling Phillies' Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]

Clearwater City Manager Discusses How City Is Handling Phillies' Coronavirus Outbreak

Eight members of the Phillies have tested positive for coronavirus.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:38Published
8 Members Of Phillies Organization Test Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

8 Members Of Phillies Organization Test Positive For COVID-19

Dan Koob reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:47Published
Lightning close facility after several players test positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Lightning close facility after several players test positive for COVID-19

The Tampa Bay Lightning have temporarily closed their training facilities after several players tested positive for coronavirus.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:38Published