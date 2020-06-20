Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. Attorney For Southern District Of NY Stepping Down
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:37s - Published
U.S. Attorney For Southern District Of NY Stepping Down

U.S. Attorney For Southern District Of NY Stepping Down

The U.S. attorney who oversaw key prosecutions of allies of President Donald Trump is resigning from his post.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

U.S. Attorney for Southern District of New York ‘Stepping Down,’ DOJ Says in Surprise Announcement

U.S. Attorney for Southern District of New York ‘Stepping Down,’ DOJ Says in Surprise Announcement *Geoffrey Berman*, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, is stepping down from his...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


SEC Chair Clayton Nominated as US Attorney for New York

SEC Chairman Jay Clayton has been nominated to become the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of...
Coindesk - Published

U.S. Attorney Who Oversaw Cases Of Trump Allies Steps Down

Geoffrey S. Berman is stepping down as the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York,...
CBS 2 - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times




Tweets about this

datshardguy

HU Shard🐝🇨🇦 RT @AliVelshi: BREAKING: “I learned in a press release from the Attorney General tonight that I was ‘stepping down’ as United States Attorn… 3 seconds ago

bdd13011

Danny Bynum Hello, I read on Twitter not long ago that the Attorney for the Southern District of New York had enough evidence t… https://t.co/qugfUB3mFa 4 seconds ago

Wehavecookies00

Come to the Darkside RT @Ironhorse76: And Barr delivered the news personally. #Barr #BarrCoverUp #resist #Resistance President Donald Trump fires US Attorne… 5 seconds ago

KFaulders

Katherine Faulders Writeup of the late night Friday news w/ @AaronKatersky & @alex_mallin https://t.co/JY9a52IM3f 5 seconds ago

louweber11

lou weber RT @ashlie_weeks: I am seething. Geoffrey Berman abruptly resigns: Powerful US attorney in New York investigated Trump associates - CNNPol… 7 seconds ago

semarwinmd

Scott Marwin RT @kaitlancollins: Geoffrey Berman, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, was forced out of his job, per @evanperez and… 8 seconds ago

VFlowingFineArt

Vicki with an eye RT @NewYorkStateAG: I'm concerned about the sudden replacement of the United States Attorney in New York’s Southern District. The new Unit… 9 seconds ago

JamesJoyceDuffy

Annette Ⓥ RT @kurteichenwald: Oh wow. Now the US Attorney for the Southern District just spat a big “f*** you” at trump lackey Bill Barr. Wonder what… 10 seconds ago