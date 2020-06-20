Global  

President Trump Fires U.S Attorney Geoffrey Berman
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:25s - Published
The Manhattan U.S. attorney investigated several of President Trump’s close associates, and now House Democrats want him to testify before Congress.

CBS News’ Tom Hanson reports.

Related news from verified sources

Trump fires prosecutor who refused to resign, says U.S. attorney general

Trump fires prosecutor who refused to resign, says U.S. attorney general U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Saturday that President Donald Trump has fired Attorney...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •CBS News


Barr says at his request, Trump has removed Geoffrey Berman as U.S. attorney in Manhattan

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Saturday fired the top federal prosecutor in New York, a day...
Seattle Times - Published

DOJ tries to oust US attorney investigating Trump allies

DOJ tries to oust US attorney investigating Trump allies WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department moved abruptly Friday night to oust Geoffrey S. Berman,...
WorldNews - Published



Tweets about this

lajauladetw

Atemporal RT @news_ntd: “I have asked the President to remove you as of today, and he has done so.” U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New Y… 2 minutes ago

raygoto52

[email protected] RT @ABC: JUST IN: AG William Barr responds to SDNY attorney Geoffrey Berman: "Unfortunately, with your statement of last night, you have ch… 5 minutes ago

MsEvangelynn

Ms.Evangelynn ✌🏼❤️ RT @cooljim198: 'Most Corrupt President in Our Lifetimes': At Barr's Request, Trump Fires US Attorney Geoffrey Berman - https://t.co/ppCQpL… 9 minutes ago

Olderwiser4

Olderwiser RT @AndrewCMcCarthy: President Trump Fires Manhattan U.S. Attorney https://t.co/V37sW48Dns 11 minutes ago

francvs

francvs RT @AndrewCMcCarthy: @McAdooGordon @WisenbergSol Had a Remy (ok, 2) after day trying to get my brain around what happened. @BradMossEsq is… 12 minutes ago

cooljim198

James Caffrey 'Most Corrupt President in Our Lifetimes': At Barr's Request, Trump Fires US Attorney Geoffrey Berman -… https://t.co/O40hyQsz7I 13 minutes ago

chacaha2020

✝️ChaCha2020🇺🇸 RT @Boyd_2650: 🔴🔵US Attorney for SD of New York fired Saturday morning after refusing to resign Friday night when AG Barr asked him to! He… 15 minutes ago

TrumpWatch

Trump Watch™ 'Most Corrupt President in Our Lifetimes': At Barr's Request, Trump Fires US Attorney Geoffrey Berman -… https://t.co/HQ8NrzMj1f 19 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

President Trump holds first campaign rally [Video]

President Trump holds first campaign rally

President Donald Trump held his first campaign rally this weekend.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:14Published
135 Former SDNY Prosecutors Decry Ousting Of US Attorney Geoffrey Berman [Video]

135 Former SDNY Prosecutors Decry Ousting Of US Attorney Geoffrey Berman

135 former New York prosecutors rose up on Sunday in a letter of protest, to defend former US Attorney Geoffrey Berman. Berman was fired as the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York on..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:34Published
Impeaching Barr a 'waste of time' -top Dem [Video]

Impeaching Barr a 'waste of time' -top Dem

U.S. Attorney General William Barr deserves to be impeached over the firing of a federal prosecutor whose office had been investigating President Donald Trump's personal lawyer but the effort would be..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:55Published