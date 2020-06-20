Global  

President Trump Fires NY Attorney Geoffrey Berman
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:40s - Published
The U.S. attorney who has overseen investigations of President Donald Trump's associates has been fired.

Barr says at his request, Trump has removed Geoffrey Berman as U.S. attorney in Manhattan

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Saturday fired the top federal prosecutor in New York, a day...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Al Jazeera


Trump administration replaces Manhattan U.S. Attorney

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration announced Friday night that Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •The Age


Who is Geoffrey Berman, the powerful US attorney refusing to step down?

Who is Geoffrey Berman, the powerful US attorney refusing to step down? (CNN)Geoffrey Berman, the powerful US attorney for the Southern District of New York who has been...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •BBC News




