Juneteenth Demonstrations PKG
Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
Juneteenth Demonstrations hosted by the Divine 9 and The Chattanooga Black Arts
The chattanooga festival of black arts and ideas, as well as the divine nine, hosted a juneteenth demonstration on the walnut bridge tonight.

News 12 captured the sights and sounds of the event and organizers explain the significance of the juneteenth holiday.

Nat sound "freedom over me" "t purpose of why we're here is very simple.

It's simply to celebrate our heritage.

Celebrate juneteenth."

"althoug president lincoln did an executive order in 1853, it was two and a half years before the final slaves in galveston texas found out that they were also free.

" "400 years ago the first slaves came to our country and since then it has been a constant movement for freedom in our country."

"as believers, hate is and should be something that we stand against."

"since we are not able to do our full seven day festival that we would normally do, we are planning to have a socially distance demonstration with 155 of the red black and green flags that stands for and represents the solidarity of black people globally."

"but we're here lord to see a change take place."

"the number one thing that we are trying to do is definitely educate people about what juneteenth is and what it means.

At this particular juncture and this particular year, we're looking at a huge revolution that's already started against racism and against police brutality.

So as we start to continue to march and protest against that we wanted to make sure that juneteenth was a part of that demonstration."

Nat pop "... and be free" in honor of



