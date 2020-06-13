Taken necessary action to handle any upcoming contingency on LAC: IAF Chief

The Indian Air Force Chief, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said on June 20 reacted on the question over his visit Leh and Srinagar airbases amid the escalated tension between India and China at Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh.

"We are aware of the situation, be it on LAC or beyond, be it their air deployments, their posture and kind of deployments.

We've full analysis and we've taken necessary action that we need to take to handle any contingency that may come up: IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria.

On June 19, the IAF chief visited Leh and Srinagar airbases to review the preparedness of forces.