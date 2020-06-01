Yearning For A Tiny Home? These Are The Top Three US States For One

Skyrocketing rents and an ever-rising cost of living across the US has the tiny house movement going strong.

Sustainable energy use and waste systems are also key drivers, though the tiny home life isn't always as glamorous as it looks.

According to Business Insider, a tiny house is defined as a single family home of less than 400 square feet.

Home Advisor reports that among the top ten states for tiny house living, Colorado came in at number three.

Freeing up cash from avoiding a typical mortgage allows tiny house owners to spend more cash on Colorado's many outdoor pastimes.

Florida came in at number two, where tiny house communities like Orlando Lakefront allow tiny homeowners to more easily park their house legally.

The number one state is California, where tiny home villages are seen as solutions to homelessness, housing shortages, and sky-high rents.