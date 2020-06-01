Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Yearning For A Tiny Home? These Are The Top Three US States For One
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Yearning For A Tiny Home? These Are The Top Three US States For One

Yearning For A Tiny Home? These Are The Top Three US States For One

Skyrocketing rents and an ever-rising cost of living across the US has the tiny house movement going strong.

Sustainable energy use and waste systems are also key drivers, though the tiny home life isn't always as glamorous as it looks.

According to Business Insider, a tiny house is defined as a single family home of less than 400 square feet.

Home Advisor reports that among the top ten states for tiny house living, Colorado came in at number three.

Freeing up cash from avoiding a typical mortgage allows tiny house owners to spend more cash on Colorado's many outdoor pastimes.

Florida came in at number two, where tiny house communities like Orlando Lakefront allow tiny homeowners to more easily park their house legally.

The number one state is California, where tiny home villages are seen as solutions to homelessness, housing shortages, and sky-high rents.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Reddit users are sharing the 'scariest' space facts they've ever heard [Video]

Reddit users are sharing the 'scariest' space facts they've ever heard

A number of social media users each shared the“scariest space fact/mystery” they could think ofafter a recent prompt on the “Ask Reddit” forum.Here are a few of the top responses — make sure..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:31Published
We're sorry to say this viral fast-food restaurant map is totally fake [Video]

We're sorry to say this viral fast-food restaurant map is totally fake

A map of the U.S. that indicates each state’s favorite fast-food restaurant recently went viral, setting the internet ablaze for hours –.and it’s totally fake.The Barstool Sports Twitter account..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:01Published
Feeding a Pet Kookaburra [Video]

Feeding a Pet Kookaburra

Occurred on May 15, 2020 / Kensington Grove, Queensland, Australia Info from Licensor: Living in an Australian rural bushland area in my tiny home, I have befriended a local family of Kookaburras, one..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:40Published