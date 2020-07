Rioters vandalize WW2 memorial with communism tags in Charlotte North Carolina

Passers-by spotted the World War Two memorial had been vandalized in Charlotte, North Carolina on June 20.

Footage shows the memorial spray-painted with 'Glory to the day of heroism June 19, 1986.'

"Driving past the world war two memorial today in Charlotte, we noticed communists had recently vandalized the area and spray-painted what appears to be a reference to communism over the names of dead soldiers," the filmer told Newsflare.