Joe Biden, whose campaign had long struggled to raise money, surpassed President Trump’s fundraising in May for the first time, pulling in $80.8 million together with the Democratic National Committee, roughly 10% more than the $74 million Trump raised with the Republican Party.



Related videos from verified sources Joe Biden and the DNC Raised a Record $80 Million in May



Joe Biden and the DNC Raised a Record $80 Million in May Joe Biden’s campaign announced their largest fundraising haul of the 2020 election cycle. Biden and the Democratic National Committee (DNC).. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:16 Published 5 days ago Biden Lags Way Behind Trump In Fundraising



The New York Times reports that Democrat Joe Biden is lagging behind Donald Trump in fundraising. How bad is it for Biden and the DNC? According to the Times they could raise almost $1 million every.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:42 Published on May 20, 2020