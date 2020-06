Philadelphia Weather: Season's First Heat Wave

-- DON'T VIOLATE THE LAW.THE COMPANY MADE THEDECISION TO DO WORK.IT'S HOT AND THEME --METEOROLOGIST LAUREN DEMARCO,HEY, LAUREN.WE'LL EXPECT HOTTER ANDEVEN STEAMIER CONDITIONS AS WEMAT FIRST OF SUMMER SEASON.IT CERTAINLY WAS A BETTER ACHAND EVENING.TO GET OUT AND ABOUT WITH DADTO CELEBRATE HIS DAY WITH AQUIETER WARM DAY AND ALTHOUGHWE HAD SLOW MOVING DOWN POWERSSPOTTY IN NATURE OVER SOUTHSORES JURY AND ALL IS QUIET ASWE GET A LIVE LOOK AT STORMSCAN 3.NOT MUCH GOING ONEN FEWPASSION CLOUDS WE'LL SEE AREASOF FOG DEVELOPING AS WE HEADINTO THE OVERNIGHT PERIOD..THAT COULD NOTREBUSBILITYBILITY LOCALLY ANDGETTING A LI LOOK CENTER CITYPHILADELPHIA MOSTLY CLEAR ANQUIET AS WE DROP DOWN.TEMPERATURES WARM, 74.TILL MID 70s IN THE LEHIGHVALLEY AND UPPER 0s ACROSSBERK COUNTSY AND LOW 70s NOWDOWN THE SHORE UNDER A CLEARSKY.DEW POINTS THEY TELL US HOWBUSY IT FEELS WHEN YOU TALKAND THAT'S WHERE THEY WITHWILL REMAIN FOR THE DAYTOMORROW CROSSING THAT 7P 0DEGREE THRESHOLD.ONCE THEY DO THAT IT START TOFEEL LIKE FRIDAY AS WE HEAD TOTONIGHT.PARTLY CLOUDY, MILD, MUGGY,LOW TEMPERATURE ONLY FOLLOWINGBACK TO NEAR 70 WITH HUGEAREAS OF FOG DEVELOPING LATETONIGHT ON COMFORT UP DEVELOPHEADING TO THE DAY TOEXT KINDOF SIMILAR HUMIDITY WISE TOTODAY.AND THAT AS I MENTIONEDPUSHING UP TO EXCESSIVECATEGORY AS WE HEAD INTOTUESDAY AND THEN WEDNESDAYWE'LL COMBINE WITH HIGHTEMPERATURES LOW 90s.IT WILL BE THE START OF SEASONFIRST HEAT WAVE MOSTLY SUNNYAND FEW HIT OR MISSTHUNDERSTORMS AS WE HEAD INTOTHE AFTERNOON AND EVENING.SO, NOT EVERYONE IS SEEINGSTORM ACTIVITY TOMORROW.THEY WON'T BE WIDESPREAD INCOVERAGE BUT THE STORM -- IT'SONE OUT OF FIVE THROUGH THEDAY TOMORROW.

MAINLY WEST OFI 7P 6 AND ACROSS PORTIONS OFDELAWARE WEEP AWARE OF 'VOOLOFFING WEATHER IN THEAFTERNOON AND EVENING.MOSTLY SUNNY THROUGH MUCH OFTHE DAY TOMORROW FEW SHOWERSPOPPING INTO THE AFTERNOON RMERLTLY AFTERNOON HOURS ANDBETTER CHANCE OF FEW SHOWERSDOWN POWERS AND THUNDERSTORMSTHAT YOU CAN SEE.THEY'RE MAINLY CONCENTRATEDWELL OFF TO THE WEST ANDBETTER DO I NATIONAL ANTHEMICSIN PLACE.WE COULD SEE A FEW STORMSSNEAKING ALL THIS IN ANDESPECIALLY AFTER SET THATSTORM WILL DIMINISH TUESDAYMORE WIDESPREAD COVERAGE HIGHTEMPERATURE 2.CHECK OUT LOW BY WEDNESDAYMORNING 74MORNING 74.BEST KHACHS STORMS WEDNESDAYAS THE COLD FRONT MOVES ACROSSTHE THE AREA AND GIVES US ABREAK OF HUMIDITY ON THURSDAYAND FIRDAY AND DRY CONDITIONS