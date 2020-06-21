Global  

Winona Ryder stunned by Mel Gibson's anti-Semitic comment
Winona Ryder stunned by Mel Gibson's anti-Semitic comment

Winona Ryder stunned by Mel Gibson's anti-Semitic comment

Winona Ryder has added to Mel Gibson's reputation as an anti-Semite by revealing he once referred to her as an 'oven dodger' at a party.

Winona Ryder accuses Mel Gibson of anti-semitism

Winona Ryder accuses Mel Gibson of anti-semitism

According to Winona Ryder, Mel Gibson once referred to her as an "oven dodger".

