Winona Ryder stunned by Mel Gibson's anti-Semitic comment
Winona Ryder has added to Mel Gibson's reputation as an anti-Semite by revealing he once referred to her as an 'oven dodger' at a party.
Partially Examined Kubrick RT @FilmNewsWeb: https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Winona Ryder stunned by Mel Gibson's anti-Semitic comment https://t.co/zuebCYj4iO https://t.co/DvH… 7 hours ago
Entertainment News https://t.co/cH6ZnWqXLI Winona Ryder stunned by Mel Gibson's anti-Semitic comment https://t.co/wno18sEXuS https://t.co/3SEsLbOcVX 7 hours ago
Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Winona Ryder stunned by Mel Gibson's anti-Semitic comment https://t.co/zuebCYj4iO https://t.co/DvHkg2wGsS 7 hours ago
Winona Ryder accuses Mel Gibson of anti-semitismAccording to Winona Ryder, Mel Gibson once referred to her as an "oven dodger".