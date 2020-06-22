A former baker is serving up the UK’s biggest vanilla slice Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:49s - Published 6 minutes ago A former baker is serving up the UK’s biggest vanilla slice A former baker is serving up the UK's biggest vanilla slice which will swallow your weekly calorie intake in just one sitting - and weighs a whopping 20kg. Delightful Dean Dixon, 49, swapped baking for butchering about a decade ago but recently began to miss the delightful scents of pastries puffing up in the morning.He decided to make a grand return and developed this massive custard slice - which will scare even the most sweet toothed among us.The creamy custard creation is not for the faint of heart as you'll have to munch on over 50,000 calories - which is the equivalent of eating over 50 Full English breakfasts.The gigantic slice needs to be pre-ordered 24 hours before so that Dean and his staff can get to work to bake the gargantuan dessert at Dixon and Sons Butcher in Hull, East Yorks.Dean said: "I used to own a bakery about 10 years ago but I ended up selling it."But after a while I missed baking and decided I wanted to bring back good local baked goods to the high street."We all love a vanilla slice, but I thought why not make a massive one. "It was just like that - it was a mad moment of inspiration and we've just been baking them that big ever since. "I could never even dream of eating it all, I can barely manage it when it's sliced in eight."But I've only ever seen one man gobble up the entire thing - it was quite the sight."The slice was introduced in 2018 and is usually a comparatively tiny 3.5kg and costs potential customers £12.99 if they want to sink their teeth into it. The heavenly custard sits on top of a four-inch-wide and 22-inch-long puff pastry base before it is baked for just 10 minutes.The butcher said he couldn't reveal the "top secret" recipe and quipped that people would have to be killed if they knew. Dean added: "It is so big it doesn't fit into any box we have so we have to get creative when we package it."But parents have bought it and loved it - because it's a little big slice of their childhood. "Who doesn't love a vanilla slice to start the day?"I think it's just a bit of a laugh in the end, I think it's a great showstopper when you bring it out. "But at the end of the day the most important thing is that it is delicious."But Dean said he wanted to make an even bigger slice to raise funds for the NHS. He said: "In the end this vanilla slice is just really silly but if we can use this attention to do some good that's what I want to do."If we can fill people's bellies and help our heroes at the front line that would be wonderful." 0

