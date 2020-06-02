CAP Prepares to Reopen (6-21-20)

Back here in st.

Joseph the community action partnership is preparing to open back up to the public after months of working remotely due to covid-19, but while they are letting people into the building there are strict new guidelines in place.

We talked to staff about what you can expect during your next visit.

Ron johnson reportingthe community action partnership will be reopenig its doors to the public this week, but before you plan your next trip there organizers want you to be aware of new changs sot cap st.

Joe staff say they're taking every precaution to make sure visitors are safe, but means strict occupancy limitssot they say they understand many may not be able to be served in person under these new rules.

They remind customer that most services they provide can be done over the phone.

Staff acknowledge its a new way of doing things which will require some adjusting, they stre the importance of staying safe in these timesron ohnson kq2 news cap staff also say they will have masks avaliable for those needing fingerprint services.

You can contact cap for more information on their guidelines