Matt Hancock reveals lowest Covid-19 statistics since pandemic reached the UK
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Health Secretary Matt Hancock reveals that Covid-19 deaths have reached the lowest daily rate since mid-March, showing a significant scaling back in the transmission of the virus.

