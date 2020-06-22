Matt Hancock reveals lowest Covid-19 statistics since pandemic reached the UK

Health Secretary Matt Hancock reveals that Covid-19 deaths have reached the lowest daily rate since mid-March, showing a significant scaling back in the transmission of the virus.

Hancock avoids apologising over PM remarks on care homes Health Secretary Matt Hancock has praised the 'amazing work' of care homes during the coronavirus pandemic following Boris Johnson's recent remarks on correct procedures not being followed.

Hancock: Medical safety review is a 'wake-up call' Health secretary Matt Hancock apologises on behalf of the government after a review into medical interventions such as pelvic mesh identified significant failings.

Government preparing ‘biggest flu vaccination programme in history’ Credit: National Pharmacy AssociationThe Government has procured enough supplies for the “biggest flu vaccination programme in history”, the Health Secretary has said. Matt Hancock said planning is under way for the expected surge in demand on the NHS due to seasonal pressures over winter, including flu. Speaking at the National Pharmacy Association virtual conference on Monday, Mr Hancock said that following the coronavirus outbreak he was expecting high demand for flu jabs over winter, but enough vaccine had been procured for the “biggest flu vaccine programme in history”, although it would be a “big task”.