Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

K-Pop Fans & TikTok Users Claim Responsibility For Low Trump Rally Attendance | Billboard News
Video Credit: Billboard - Duration: 01:25s - Published
K-Pop Fans & TikTok Users Claim Responsibility For Low Trump Rally Attendance | Billboard News

K-Pop Fans & TikTok Users Claim Responsibility For Low Trump Rally Attendance | Billboard News

All the empty sets in the upper level, the cancellation of president and vice president's outdoor speeches to "overflow" attendees, and general low turnout may be in part thanks to fans of K-pop and TikTok users, according to multiple reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

'These kids are smart, they thought of everything': TikTok users claim some responsibility for low turnout to Trump's Tulsa rally

Users of platform and Korean pop music fans say they registered hundreds of thousands of tickets as a...
Independent - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Apple Stores Open & Close; K-pop & TikTok Users Stifle Trump Rally | Digital Trends Live 6.22.20 [Video]

Apple Stores Open & Close; K-pop & TikTok Users Stifle Trump Rally | Digital Trends Live 6.22.20

On Digital Trends Live today: Founder of Pet Plate, Renaldo Webb, discusses its fresh to consumers pet food delivery service; Cut your grocery shopping down by growing produce at home with Rise Gardens..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished
Teens On TikTok May Have Inflated Turnout At Trump’s Tulsa Rally [Video]

Teens On TikTok May Have Inflated Turnout At Trump’s Tulsa Rally

Teens On TikTok May Have Inflated Turnout At Trump’s Tulsa Rally

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:26Published
Tik Tok users say they sunk Trump rally [Video]

Tik Tok users say they sunk Trump rally

President Trump’s campaign promised huge crowds at his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday, but it failed to deliver. Hundreds of teen TikTok users and K-pop fans say they are least partially..

Credit: The New York Times     Duration: 01:10Published