K-Pop Fans & TikTok Users Claim Responsibility For Low Trump Rally Attendance | Billboard News
Video Credit: Billboard - Duration: 01:25s - Published
All the empty sets in the upper level, the cancellation of president and vice president's outdoor speeches to "overflow" attendees, and general low turnout may be in part thanks to fans of K-pop and TikTok users, according to multiple reports.
