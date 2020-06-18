Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Black Lives Matter mural painted at Moss Point City Hall
Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published
Black Lives Matter mural painted at Moss Point City Hall

Black Lives Matter mural painted at Moss Point City Hall

Across the country we have seen Black Lives Matter murals painted on city streets and now here on the Coast.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Across the country we have seen- black lives matter murals - painted on city streets... and- now here on the coast.- friday night moss point mayor - mario king got down on his- hands and knees and painted a - black lives matter mural on - the street in front of moss - point city hall.- along with the phrase "black- lives matter" painted twice,- the mayor also painted a raised- fist which he says is a symboli- peace and strength icon often - used by leaders.- mayor king hopes that this mura- will insipire other - leaders to stand up for the - black lives matter movement.- - "i wanted to be the insipration- and the - voice of reason but also a- leader who leads by example.

In- the city of moss point- - - - you shoulod feel comfortable- being able to exersise your - right and have- - - - freedom of speech you should- feel comfortable understanding- and - knowing that black lives matter- and you shouldnt be fearful to- say it."- the mayor encourages anyone to- stop by and take- pictures with the mural out in- front of city hall.

- -



Related news from verified sources

City commissions Black Lives Matter mural on Plum Street

A mural expressing support for Black Lives Matter is being installed on Plum Street outside City Hall...
bizjournals - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Speakers at City Hall call to defund police [Video]

Speakers at City Hall call to defund police

Black Lives Matter supporters say they want policy changes, not just a mural, from Cincinnati City Council.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:18Published
New Black Lives Matter mural covers street in Patterson Park [Video]

New Black Lives Matter mural covers street in Patterson Park

Sunday night, a group of neighbors painted "Black Lives Matter" along S. Linwood Ave. in Patterson Park. The mural, viewed from above, has large block letters and is painted in red and yellow.

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 02:10Published
Black Lives Matter Mural Painted Overnight In Baltimore [Video]

Black Lives Matter Mural Painted Overnight In Baltimore

A new Black Lives Matter mural was painted overnight along Linwood Avenue in Patterson Park in Baltimore.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:16Published