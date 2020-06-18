Black Lives Matter mural painted at Moss Point City Hall

Across the country we have seen- black lives matter murals - painted on city streets... and- now here on the coast.- friday night moss point mayor - mario king got down on his- hands and knees and painted a - black lives matter mural on - the street in front of moss - point city hall.- along with the phrase "black- lives matter" painted twice,- the mayor also painted a raised- fist which he says is a symboli- peace and strength icon often - used by leaders.- mayor king hopes that this mura- will insipire other - leaders to stand up for the - black lives matter movement.- - "i wanted to be the insipration- and the - voice of reason but also a- leader who leads by example.

In- the city of moss point- - - - you shoulod feel comfortable- being able to exersise your - right and have- - - - freedom of speech you should- feel comfortable understanding- and - knowing that black lives matter- and you shouldnt be fearful to- say it."- the mayor encourages anyone to- stop by and take- pictures with the mural out in- front of city hall.

