Graduate Spotlight, June 22, 2020 - Prime News

With commencements canceled due to covid-19, we and our friends at Food City are highlighting 2020's graduating class... Tate Truong - Tennessee Tech University, Brayden Van Falls - Bradley Central High School, Blake Deal - Dalton High School, Skylar - Central High School, Ethan Wayne Haney - Oakwood Christian Academy.

To view our yearbook of the class of 2020, visit wdef.com slash graduate.