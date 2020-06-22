Graduate Spotlight, June 22, 2020 - News 12 This Morning

With commencements canceled due to covid-19, we and our friends at Food City are highlighting 2020's graduating class... Dylan McGovern - Ooltewah High School, Natalee Castro - Hixson High School, Dakota Heling - McMinn County High School, Hyatt Green - Central High School, James McRee - Tennessee Tech University.

To view our yearbook of the class of 2020, visit wdef.com slash graduate.