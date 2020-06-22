Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Graduate Spotlight, June 22, 2020 - News 12 This Morning
Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
Graduate Spotlight, June 22, 2020 - News 12 This Morning

Graduate Spotlight, June 22, 2020 - News 12 This Morning

With commencements canceled due to covid-19, we and our friends at Food City are highlighting 2020's graduating class... Dylan McGovern - Ooltewah High School, Natalee Castro - Hixson High School, Dakota Heling - McMinn County High School, Hyatt Green - Central High School, James McRee - Tennessee Tech University.

To view our yearbook of the class of 2020, visit wdef.com slash graduate.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

With commencements canceled due to covid-19, we and our friends at Food City are highlighting 2020's graduating class... Dylan McGovern - Ooltewah High School, Natalee Castro - Hixson High School, Dakota Heling - McMinn County High School, Hyatt Green - Central High School, James McRee - Tennessee Tech University.

To view our yearbook of the class of 2020, visit wdef.com slash graduate.





Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Graduate Spotlight, June 16, 2020 - Prime News [Video]

Graduate Spotlight, June 16, 2020 - Prime News

Tamya Marchman, Savannah Keahey, AJ McInnis & Jackson Kennedy, Avie Owensby, Jasmine D Simpson

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished
Graduate Spotlight, June 16, 2020 - News 12 This Morning [Video]

Graduate Spotlight, June 16, 2020 - News 12 This Morning

Taylor Ferrere, Autry Harrison, Haley Baxter, Katie Bowman, Trevor Moore

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished
Graduate Spotlight, June 15, 2020 - Prime News [Video]

Graduate Spotlight, June 15, 2020 - Prime News

Alicia Montgomery, Symphony Crawl, Seth Parker, Langlee Morrison, Zoe Dill

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished