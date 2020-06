COVID-19 cases in Nevada | June 23 Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:21s - Published 4 minutes ago COVID-19 cases in Nevada | June 23 Coronavirus cases continue to increase in Nevada. 489 people have died and there are more than 13,000 cases in our state. 0

ACCORDING TO THE STATE HEALTH DEPARTMENT....489 PEOPLE HAVE DIED. THERE ARE MORE THAN 13 THOUSAND CASES IN OUR STATE-- A BIG JUMP FROM THE START OF JUNE WHEN WE HAD NEARLY 9 THOUSAND CASES. THE SOUTHERN NEVADA HEALTH DISTRICT SAYS - THE AVERAGE NUMBER OF HOSPITALIZATIONS CONTINUES TO FALL.







