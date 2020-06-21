Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Djokovic Tests Positive For Coronavirus
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:30s - Published
Djokovic Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Djokovic Tests Positive For Coronavirus

CNN reports that Novak Djokovic has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The positive test comes after an exhibition event he organized in Croatia.

The Adria Tour, which went to Zadar last weekend, has received criticism after the final was canceled following Grigor Dimitrov's positive test.

In a statement released on his website, Djokovic defended organizing the Adria Tour, a four-stage charity event hosted in the Balkans.

Fellow player Nick Kyrgios called the decision to host the Tour "boneheaded."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus

Novak Djokovic has issued a statement to confirm that he has tested positive to coronavirus.
SBS - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com




Tweets about this

CHERYL65266557

CHERYL RT @WSJ: Novak Djokovic is one of four tennis players to catch the coronavirus at a charity tournament in Croatia https://t.co/O9fAAObOs3 2 seconds ago

MohamedSaiedF

Mohamed Saied RT @AP: Top-ranked tennis star Novak Djokovic tests positive for the coronavirus after taking part in a tennis exhibition series he organiz… 9 seconds ago

sky_is_hidden

👮🏽‍♀️Gagan Gupta RT @NorbertElekes: NEW: Tennis world no.1 Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus. 34 seconds ago

tennisdevotion

Nell_tennisaficionado🎾💓☘ RT @MattRacquet: Interesting to know that the chairman of the ATP views the players in a similar way to most of twitter: like children ht… 48 seconds ago

ElaineBudd2

🎊Elaine🎊 RT @itvnews: Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus after tournament https://t.co/cq7H0wY2P6 55 seconds ago

AFP_Sport

AFP_Sport Tennis number one #NovakDjokovic said Tuesday he had tested positive, becoming the fourth player to contract the c… https://t.co/IdQIvew3YN 56 seconds ago

Hustleuthman

Zunnurain🌠👑 RT @ubywills: Top-ranked tennis star Novak Djokovic tests positive for the coronavirus after taking part in a tennis exhibition series he o… 1 minute ago

Giselelim

Öㅏ침해쌀 RT @Reuters: Novak Djokovic has tested positive for COVID-19 https://t.co/SgBYpAnOCi https://t.co/vn2TitrFuQ 2 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Kyrgios & Evans criticise Djokovic tournament after positive COVID tests [Video]

Kyrgios & Evans criticise Djokovic tournament after positive COVID tests

Nick Kyrgios and Dan Evans criticise Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour after two players test positive for COVID-19.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 05:57Published
Two positive virus tests at Djokovic event [Video]

Two positive virus tests at Djokovic event

Croatia's Borna Coric along with Grigor Dimitrov have both tested positive for COVID-19 having played at Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour event in Croatia. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:35Published
Adria Tour final cancelled after Dimitrov tests positive for COVID-19 [Video]

Adria Tour final cancelled after Dimitrov tests positive for COVID-19

World No.19 Grigor Dimitrov tests positive for COVID-19 having withdrawn from the Adria Tour exhibition tournament during the weekend due to illness.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:42Published