Djokovic Tests Positive For Coronavirus

CNN reports that Novak Djokovic has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The positive test comes after an exhibition event he organized in Croatia.

The Adria Tour, which went to Zadar last weekend, has received criticism after the final was canceled following Grigor Dimitrov's positive test.

In a statement released on his website, Djokovic defended organizing the Adria Tour, a four-stage charity event hosted in the Balkans.

Fellow player Nick Kyrgios called the decision to host the Tour "boneheaded."