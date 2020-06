Vice President Mike Pence visits Milwaukee

VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCETOUCHING DOWN IN MILWAUKEE --GREETED BY CONGRESSMAN GLENNGROTHMAN -- WAUKESHA COUNTYEXECUTIVE PAUL FARROW ANDOTHER LOCAL LEADERS.THE VICE PRESIDENT IS VISITINGTHIS CRUCIAL POLITICALSTATE... TO KICK OFF HIS"FAITH IN AMERICA" TOUR.

HEJUST WRAPPED UP HIS STOP INWAUKESHA -- AND NOW IS ON HISWAY TO PEWAUKEE, WE HAVE TEAMCOVERAGE -- AND BEGIN WITHRYAN JENKINS LIVE AT WAUKESHASTEM ACADEMY WHERE THE VICEPRESIDENT STARTED HIS DAY.THE CONVERSATION JUST WRAPPEDUP HERE MOMENTS AGO ... ITLASTED ABOUT AN HOUR.THE VICE PRESIDENT WAS JOINEDBY EDUCATION SECRETARY BETSYDEVOS AND ASSISTANT TO THEPRESIDENT KELLYANNE CONWAY ...ALONG WITH SEVERAL OTHERCOMMUNITY LEADERS INCLUDINGTHE SUPERINTENDENT OF WAUKESHASCHOOL DISTRICT.TODAY - THEVICE PRESIDENT HEARD FROMPARENTS, EDUCATORS ANDCOMMUNITY ORGANIZERS ABOUT WHYSCHOOL CHOICE WORKS INWISCONSIN.SPECIFICALLY - THOSEPARTICIPATING IN TODAY'SDISCUSSION HIGHLIGHTED THEWAYS THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC HASRE-AFFIRMED A NEED FOR SCHOOLCHOICE IN WISCONSIN ANDNATIONWIDE- SAYING IN THE PASTFEW MONTHS, THE PANDEMIC HASTAUGHT PARENTS THAT NOT ALLCHILDREN LEARN THE SAME, ANDDIFFERENT STUDENTS NEEDDIFFERENT OPPORTUNITIES TOSUCCEED.THE VICE PRESIDENTSAID SCHOOL CHOICE IS ABOUTEMPOWERING PARENTS TO EXPANDOPPORTUNITY FOR THEIRCHILDREN.11:07 VP PENCE "Every parentshould be able to choose wheretheir child goes to schoolregardless of their zip code ..(BUTTED TO)11:10 Betsy DeVos -This has presented us anopportunity to continue torethink what a k-12 educationcan look like.PROTESTERS OUTSIDE CONTINUE TOSEE SCHOOL CHOICE AS A THREATTO FUNDING FOR PUBLIC SCHOOLSAND TELL ME THEY'RE UPSET TOSEE THE VICE PRESIDENT USING APUBLIC SCHOOL HERE AS ACAMPAIGN STOP TODAY.LIVE INWAUKESHA, RYAN JENKINS, TMJ-4NEWS