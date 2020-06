Eli's old teammate happy to see number 10 retired Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 00:57s - Published 11 minutes ago Eli's old teammate happy to see number 10 retired Madison native and former Ole Miss Rebel Doug Buckles played with Eli Manning in the early 2000s in Oxford. Doug blocked for the Eli during their college football careers and Doug says Eli was the unquestioned leader because he always cool, calm and collected. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend LAST YEAR AS WELL BIG NEWSCOMING IN FOR NASCAR.ELI’S NUMBER 10 WILL BE RETIREDBY OH MISS BUT THERE IS A LOCALPLAYER IN THE METRO WHOPROTECTED ELI DURING MUST MOSTOF H COLLEGE CAREER OFFENSIVELINEMAN AND MASS.DOUG BUCKLES BLOCK FOR ELI FORTHREE SEASONS DOUG SAYS ELI WASCALM COOL AND COLLECTED WHICHWAS KEY IN HIS SUCCESS AND HE’LLI WAS ONE OF THE BEST HE’S EVERHAD.YOU KNOW, YOU’LL I WAS THE KINDOF LEADER THAT HE LED IN MYOPINION.HE WAS JUST THAT YOU KNOW, HEWAS CONSISTENT.HE HIS VOICE HE WOULD WALK INTHE HUDDLE, YOU KNOW ABOUTEVERYPLACE VOICE WAS THE SAMETHAT CALM SMOOTH.LISTEN TO ME.HERE’S THE PLAY.HE WASN’T WASN’T A VOCAL, YOUKNOW, HOLLER AND SCREAM GIVESPEECHES.HE WAS JUST MORE OF A JUSTLEADER LEAD BY EXAMPLECONSISTENT WHEN YOU NEEDED THEMMAKING THE PLAY NUMBER 10 WILLBE RETIRED L







