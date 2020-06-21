Global  

June 24th: Some major events that happened on this day in history| Oneindia News
French Constitution of 1793 also known as the Constitution of the Year I or the Montagnard Constitution, was the second constitution ratified for use during the French Revolution under the First Republic.

ON THIS DAY IN 1812, FRENCH EMPEROR NAPOLEON—WHO HAD MASSED HIS TROOPS IN POLAND IN THE SPRING TO INTIMIDATE RUSSIAN TSAR ALEXANDER I—AND 600,000 TROOPS OF HIS GRAND ARMY LAUNCHED AN ILL-FATED INVASION OF RUSSIA.

Japanese Korea was the period when Korea was under Japanese rule, between 1910 and 1945.

Japan formally annexed the Korean Empire in 1910 in the Japan–Korea Treaty of 1910, without the consent of Gojong, the regent of the Korean Emperor Sunjong.

The Japanese Empire had established the Korean Peninsula as a colony of Japan.

On 24 June 2010 Julia Gillard became Australia's 27th Prime Minister and the first woman to hold the office.

She was elected unopposed by the Parliamentary Labor Party.

