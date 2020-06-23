Global  

Chicagoans Fed Up With Fireworks Way Ahead Of Fourth Of July
From the city to the suburbs, illegal fireworks have been going off in backyards, and Chicagoland residents have had it.

CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.

