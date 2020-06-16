Spike in coronavirus cases in Northern California

Community members and local businesses are reacting to the recent increase in coronavirus cases.

Cases in our area follows a pattern playing out in communities across the state and country.

Action news now reporter kristian lopez is live in downtown chico.

Kristian how is the community reacting?

Community members and local businesses are all concerned about the increase and they are doing everything they can to stay safe.

Pkg celeste baker/owner of birkenstock: when there are more cases, people are worried so they stop coming out and i concerned about the increase in cases.

Even as california moves deeper into stage three of reopening - here at home we're seeing a spike of cases across the area.

Celeste baker/owner of birkenstock: we are asking people to wear masks, sanitize their hands, after we have customers we sanitize the chairs and counters and everything.

I think we have that covered.

Terri richman/concerned about increase in cases: im not surprised, concerned, i think its good to know so those of us that want to protect ourselves can.

Butte county health is stepping up it's response due to the spike.

Lisa almaguer/butte co.

Public health: we have activated additional contact tracers throughout the county in response to this increase.

Almaguer says they have an idea of where some of the cases are coming from lisa almaguer/butte co.

Public health: we are still investigating details of the new cases, many appear to be close contact and small gatherings such as barbecues and celebrations.

Almaguer says as of right now this is not affecting reopening plans but that could change.

Lisa almaguer: there hasn any conversation about dialing anything back as it relates to the states roadmap of reopening.

She says the state will continue monitoring all counties and will reach out to see if there are any concerning trends.

Terri richman/concerned about increase in cases: the more information the more we are able to make decisions.

It could be increased testing or community transmission, either way the more we know the more we empowered we can be with our decision making.

Butte county public health officials are reminding everyone that gatherings are still not permitted under the governor order.

Live in chico kl action news now the world health organization reported a recor* number of new coronavirus cases on sunday, with more than 183 thousand cases confirmed in 24 hours.

As we