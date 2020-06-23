Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Protesters Occupy Area Outside City Hall
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:30s - Published
Protesters Occupy Area Outside City Hall

Protesters Occupy Area Outside City Hall

The group says it will remain there until budget negotiations are completed next week.

They're calling for at least $1 billion to be cut from the NYPD.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

alanprintz

alan printz @realDonaldTrump Which mayors in world history allowed violent outside protesters to damage their city, occupy Part… https://t.co/JvLDccNjJY 4 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

'Occupy City Hall' protest in New York City to defund poice [Video]

'Occupy City Hall' protest in New York City to defund poice

New York protesters have occupied a grassy area just outside City Hall on Tuesday until the NYPD is defunded by at least $1 billion. (June 23) The budget hearing is scheudled to take place on June..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:34Published
Small Music Venues Say They Might Not Make It Through Pandemic Without Help [Video]

Small Music Venues Say They Might Not Make It Through Pandemic Without Help

As Chicago gears up for Phase 4 of its coronavirus reopening plan this Friday, the owners of the city’s storied performance and music venues say they still can’t make it with those restrictions...

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 03:18Published
Stockton city hall could be redeveloped [Video]

Stockton city hall could be redeveloped

Stockton's historic city hall could soon see some big changes.

Credit: KCRA     Duration: 01:10Published