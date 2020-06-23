Protesters Occupy Area Outside City Hall
The group says it will remain there until budget negotiations are completed next week.
They're calling for at least $1 billion to be cut from the NYPD.
'Occupy City Hall' protest in New York City to defund poiceNew York protesters have occupied a grassy area just outside City Hall on Tuesday until the NYPD is defunded by at least $1 billion. (June 23)
The budget hearing is scheudled to take place on June..
