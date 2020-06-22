Global  

Coronavirus: Delhi crosses 70,000 Covid-19 cases with 3,788 new patients in 24 hours | Oneindia news
Delhi reported 3,788 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, government data showed Wednesday evening, taking the total number of cases in the national capital to 70,390 and overtaking Mumbai (68,481 cases) to become the worst-affected metro city.

Over the same 24 hours 64 deaths were linked to the infectious virus, taking the total number of deaths to 2,365.

Hyderabad-based Hetero Labs Ltd has priced its generic version of remdesivir, Gilead's experimental COVID-19 drug, at Rs 5,400 ($71) per 100-milligram vial, as it prepares to ship them to hospitals in the country.

The Union cabinet today gave a green signal to a series of reforms in the space sector which would boost private sector participation in all spheres.

This would include some of the planetary exploration missions which will be opened through an 'announcement of opportunity' mechanism, the government said and more news

