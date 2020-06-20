Maharashtra reports highest 5204 COVID cases in 24 hours, nationwide tally set to cross 5 lakh

With 5,024 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra has reported highest single day spike of COVID-19 infections on June 26.

175 deaths reported on today due to the deadly infection.

Out of these total 175 deaths, 91 deaths are of last 48 hours and 84 deaths are of previous dates but recorded today.

There are 65,829 active cases in the State.In Tamil Nadu, 3,645 fresh cases of coronavirus reported on June 26.

The total number of cases in the state reached 74,622, out of which 32,305 are active cases.

46 deaths reported over the last 24 hours, total fatalities are 957.

The national capital, Delhi reported 3,460 new COVID19 positive cases and 63 deaths today.

Total number of cases stands at 77,240 including 47,091 recovered/discharged/migrated.

27,657 cases are active in the state right now, and 2,492 lost their lives due to the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has inducted 11 new labs in last 24 hours.

India now has 1016 diagnostic labs dedicated to COVID19.

During past 24 hours, 2,15,446 tests have been conducted.

The total number of samples tested, as on date, is 77,76,228.