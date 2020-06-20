Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Maharashtra reports highest 5204 COVID cases in 24 hours, nationwide tally set to cross 5 lakh
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:44s - Published
Maharashtra reports highest 5204 COVID cases in 24 hours, nationwide tally set to cross 5 lakh

Maharashtra reports highest 5204 COVID cases in 24 hours, nationwide tally set to cross 5 lakh

With 5,024 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra has reported highest single day spike of COVID-19 infections on June 26.

175 deaths reported on today due to the deadly infection.

Out of these total 175 deaths, 91 deaths are of last 48 hours and 84 deaths are of previous dates but recorded today.

There are 65,829 active cases in the State.In Tamil Nadu, 3,645 fresh cases of coronavirus reported on June 26.

The total number of cases in the state reached 74,622, out of which 32,305 are active cases.

46 deaths reported over the last 24 hours, total fatalities are 957.

The national capital, Delhi reported 3,460 new COVID19 positive cases and 63 deaths today.

Total number of cases stands at 77,240 including 47,091 recovered/discharged/migrated.

27,657 cases are active in the state right now, and 2,492 lost their lives due to the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has inducted 11 new labs in last 24 hours.

India now has 1016 diagnostic labs dedicated to COVID19.

During past 24 hours, 2,15,446 tests have been conducted.

The total number of samples tested, as on date, is 77,76,228.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

India records highest spike of 17 thousand COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 4.73 lakh

India witnessed highest spike of almost 17,000 fresh Covid cases, with Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil...
Mid-Day - Published

India's Covid tally nears 5 lakh-mark with highest single-day spike of 17,296 cases

With the highest single-day spike of 17,296 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's...
IndiaTimes - Published

More than 14,000 new cases, Covid count nears 4 lakh

India’s Covid-19 caseload was on the verge of crossing the 4 lakh mark, as new cases hit another...
IndiaTimes - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Govt increasing ICU beds as COVID cases could rise in July, Aug: Maha Health Minister [Video]

Govt increasing ICU beds as COVID cases could rise in July, Aug: Maha Health Minister

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on June 26 said the state government is procuring important anti-viral drugs and increasing their stock in each district to ensure availability. "A resolution..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:46Published
Maharashtra govt is not hiding COVID death toll: State Health Minister [Video]

Maharashtra govt is not hiding COVID death toll: State Health Minister

Maharashtra Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare Rajesh Tope on June 26 said that the state government is not hiding death cases and counts of testing. "We're strictly following ICMR guidelines..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:39Published
Covid update: USA gurudwara helps; cases at Naval base; India's worst spike [Video]

Covid update: USA gurudwara helps; cases at Naval base; India's worst spike

From India registering its highest one-day tally so far, to the United States of America and Europe seeing a resurgence of cases - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. Maharashtra..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:00Published