COVID-19: India crosses 5 lakh mark, reports highest single day spike

India crossed the 5 lakh mark as COVID-19 cases continue to increase.

The country reported highest single day spike of 18552 COVID-19 cases followed by 384 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Positive cases in India stand at 508953, which includes 197387 active cases and 295881 cured/discharged/migrated.

Till now, 15685 people have lost the battle against the virus.

Indian Council of Medical and Research reported the total number of samples tested up to 26 June as 79,96,707.