Dust clouds form from rockfall in the eastern Sierra after 5.8 earthquake hits Central California

Dust clouds formed from rocks falling in the eastern Sierra on Wednesday (June 24) after a 5.8 earthquake hit Central California.

The filmer Steven Wheeler is heard saying in the video: "So a big earthquake just happened and there was a ton of rockfalls in the mountains, I am so glad I wasn't climbing right now." Speaking to Newsflare, Wheeler added: "Also my two friends were climbing up there and one got hit with rock.

He’s in the hospital now getting stitches.

As well as cars being flattened by boulders in Whitney Portal."