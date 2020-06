New Jersey, New York And Connecticut To Require Visitors From States With High COVID-19 Infection Rates To Quarantine Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:53s - Published 8 minutes ago Stephanie Stahl reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THIS IS CBS-3 "EYEWITNESSNEWS" AT 6:00.I THINK THIS IS COMMONSENSE.IT IS THE RESPONSIBLE THING TODO.KEEPING COVID-19 AT BAY.NEW JERSEY AND SEVERAL OTHERSTATES TAKE NEW STEPS TO STOPANOTHER SURGE OF THE VIRUS.AND THIS ONE COULD IMPACTSUMMER TRAVEL PLANS.THIS IS "EYEWITNESS NEWS"AT 6:00.WE'RE STREAMING LIVER ON CBSNPHILLY GOOD EVENING, I'M UKEEWASHINGTON.HE'S JESSICA KARTALIJA.TRAVEL GOES IN A FEW HOURS,ANYONE ARRIVING FROM COVID-19HOT SPOTS SEEN HERE IN RED ONYOUR JEAN TO QUARANTINE FOR 14DAYS, HEALTH REPORTERSTEPHANIE STAHL IS HERE ITEXPLAIN HOW THIS WORKS.HI, STEPHANIE.HI, JEST, A GOVERNOR MURPHYSAID THERE WON'T BE BORDERCHECKS IN NEW JERSEY, INSTEAD,PEOPLE ARE BEING ASKED TO TAKEPERSONAL RESPONSIBILITY.WHEN THEY ARRIVE HERE, FROMSTATES WITH HIGH RATES OFCOVID-19.TRAVELERS ARRIVING ATPHILADELPHIA INTERNATIONALAIRPORT WILL FACE NEW TRAVELRESTRICTIONS, IF THEY'RE GOINGTO NEW JERSEY, NEW YORK, ORCONNECTICUT.THEY ARE SUPPOSED TOQUARANTINE FOR TWO WEEKS IFTHEY'VE COME FROM STATES, WITHNEW OUTBREAKS OF COVID-19.REALLY SMART COMMON SENSESTEP PARTICULARLY AS WE HAVETHE THREE STATES HAVE REALLYBROKEN THIS VIRUS.NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR PHILMURPHY JOINED GOVERNORS FROMNEW YORK AND CONNECTICUT INANNOUNCING NEW ADVISORY THATSAYS PEOPLE COMING INTO THETHREE STATES FROM PLACES WITHHIGH RAIDS OF CODE SHOULD SELFQUARANTINE FOR 14 DAYS.WE WORKED VERY HARD TO GETTHE VIRAL TRANSMISSION RATEDOWN.WE DON'T WANT TO SEE IT GO UP.BECAUSE A LOT OF PEOPLE COMEINTO THIS REGION, AND THEYCOULD LITERALLY BRING THEINFECTION WITH THEM.THE MANDATORY 14 DAYQUARANTINE CURRENTLY APPLIESTO PEOPLE TRAVELING FROMALABAMA, ARKANSAS, ARIZONA,FLORIDA, NORTH CAROLINA, SOUTHCAROLINA, WASHINGTON, UTAH ANDTEXAS.THE STATES EXPERIENCING SPIKESOF COVID-19.THE STATES THEMSELVES CANCHANGE AS THE INFECTION RATECHANGES.AND WE WILL UPDATE DAILY WHATSTATES ARE ABOVE THATINFECTION RATE.EXPERTS SAY, THE VIRUS ISSPREADING IN STATES THAT HADLIMITED RESTRICTIONS ANDLIFTED THEM EARLY.THE OPPOSITE HAS HAPPENED INMUCH OF THE NORTHEAST.WHERE THERE HAS BEEN STEADYDECLINE.THE NEW QUARANTINE AIMS TOKEEP NEWLY INFECTED TRAVELERSFROM SPREADING IT HERE.WE'RE ASKING FOLKS TO TAKEON A BIG AMOUNT OF PERSONALRESPONSIBILITY HERE.TO DO THE RIGHT THING.WE WELCOME EVERYONE TO NEWJERSEY, BUT WE SIMPLY ASK YOUTO JOIN US IN OUR SHAREDSACRIFICE TO KEEP US MOVING INTHE RIGHT DIRECTION.NOW, THE TRAVEL ADVISORYSTARTS TONIGHT AT MIDNIGHT.GOVERNOR CUOMO SAID PEOPLE WHOVIOLATE THE QUARANTINE IN NEWYORK COULD BE FINED.GOLF MORE MURPHY SAYS THEHEALTH DEPARTMENT WOULD BE INCHARGE OF ENFORCEMENT IN NEWJERSEY.AND WE REACHED OUT TO GOVERNORWOLF, ASKING WHY PENNSYLVANIADIDN'T JOIN THE OTHERS WITH