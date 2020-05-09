Paris Theater set to reopen Friday, here's what you need to know before you head to the movies

The movie theater over in paris, illinois is another business ready to re-open.

The doors will open for customers again on friday.

The theater will open at half-capacity.

Show times will be spread out to avoid having too many people gather at one time.

There will also be social distancing markers.

Staff will be wearing masks.

They would like you to as well.

The theater won't offer refills at this time.

But you'll have the option to have new cups, bags, and buckets for 50-cents.

We've linked you to what's playing..

And ticket information.

It's over at wthi tv dot com.