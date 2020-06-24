Whether masks will be a requirement in schools come August is still up in the air for districts in the Kansas City metro, causing some teachers to wonder how the issue would be handled.

Teachers, parents wonder if students will have to wear masks to school

TESTING BY NUMBER ANDQUALITY.SCHOOL DISTRICTS ARECONSIDERING THEPOSSIBILITY OF REQUIRINGSTUDENTS TO WEARMASKS WHEN THEYRETURN TO THECLASSROOM.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER JORDAN BETTSTALKED WITH TEACHERSAND PARENTS ABOUT THISPOSSIBILITY.Jen Christensen, local teacher"We know it kind of reducesthe spread while indoors.

So, Iwant the kids to be wearingmasks and teachers willprobably be wearing masks.But, I can't imagine akindergartener keeping it onfor 8 hours."WHEN YOU BUY THOSEBACK TO SCHOOLSUPPLIES, MASKS MIGHTBE ON YOUR LIST...Shelby Rebeck, Director ofHealthServices for Shawnee MissionSchool District"In an ideal situation,everyone is wearing a mask.But in a public school setting,we have kids that maybe can'ttake that mask off themselvesor they have special needs ormaybe just have someanxiety."SCHOOLS ACROSS THESTATE LINE ARE TRYING TOFIGURE OUT WHATSCHOOL WILL LOOK INAUGUST.Shelby Rebeck, Director ofHealthServices for Shawnee MissionSchool District"We are probably going to bestrongly encouraging masksrather than requiring.

But, ofcourse if the county healthdepartment higher standards,then we will do what theyrecommend."IN DECIDING WHATS NEXT,COMES THE POSSIBILITYOF STUDENTS HAVING TOWEAR A MASK ALL DAY.Jen Christensen, local teacher"they touch their hair,everything.

I will be interestedto see how it works with themtrying to not play with theirmasks."JEN CHRISTENSEN ISKINDERGARTEN TEACHERAT A PRIVATE SCHOOLSAYS THERE ARE A LOT OFQUESTIONS ON HOW ITWOULDWORK...ESPECIALLY WITH6 YEAR OLDS.Jen Christensen, local teacher"We do community supply forour kindergarteners, everytable will share a bunch ofglue sticks and stuff.

So, weprobably should't be doing thatanymore."ONE PARENT OF AKINDERGARTENER SAYSSHE HASN'T TOLD HERDAUGHTER THE POSSIBLYBECAUSE SIMPLY..THINGSARE ALWAYS CHANGING.Megan Coffey, local mom"I ju st don't feel like it isworth stressing over.

I don'tknow how...I don't know howshe would feel about it.

I willnot have that conversationuntil it's a for sure deal."FOR THE FUTURE...THESEPARENTS AND TEACHERSWILL HAVE TO WAIT A FEWMORE WEEKS BEFOREFINDING OUT WHAT BIGCHANGES ARE COMING.Jen Christensen, local teacher"We just want everyone to beas safe as they can.

We wantto be in the classroom withour kids, that is wh