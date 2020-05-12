Lee County encouraging vote by mail during COVID-19 pandemic Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 02:36s - Published 1 week ago Lee County encouraging vote by mail during COVID-19 pandemic Because of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Lee County Supervisor of Elections is encouraging you even more to vote by mail. Fox 4 Morning News Anchor Lisa Greenberg asked on Facebook what you want to know about mail-in voting, and many questions had to do with security. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend OFFICIALS WORK TO KEEP YOURBALLOT SAFE.26-32(LISA LOOKLIVE INTRO **ATCURVEWALL**)THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC ISCHANGING *A LOT OF OUR PLANS,INCLUDING HOW SOME OF US VOTES.THE LEE COUNTY SUPERVISOR OFELECTIONS SAYS THY’RE PREPARINGFOR HUGE INCREASE IN MAIL-INVOTING. THEY’RE HOLDING AVIRTUAL Q-AND-A LATER TODAY TOTALK ABOUT THIS, SO THISMORNING, I WANT TO GET SOME OFYOUR QUESTIONS ANSWERED, AND LETYOU KNOW HOW YOU CAN JOIN IN.(PKG)WITH THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC,THE LEE COUNTY SUPERVISOR OFELECTIONS, TOMMY DOYLE, ISENCOURAGING YOU TO VOTE BY MAIL.TOMMY DOYLE - SUPERVISOR OFELECTIONS "this time is moreimportant because of thepandemic, and try to reduce thenumber of people at the polls" 6secTOMMY "stay home, stay safe voteby mail" 2 secI ASKED YOU ON FACEBOOK -- WHATYOU WANT TO KNOW ABOUT MAIL-INVOTING. AND MANY OF YOURQUESTIONS HAD TO DO WITHSECURITY.LISA "What do you tell them sothey know that their vote willbe safe and secure?"TOMMY "not only do we havestrict protocols, the postoffice has strict protocols whenit comes to vote by mail. Wejust don’t give anybody aballot. Ballots can’t be copied.every envelopes checked toverify the signature of thevoter. You can’t get a ballotwithout being a registered voterin Lee County." 21 secDOYLE SAYS *VOLUNTEERS FIRSTCHECK THE SIGNATURES TO MAKESURE THEY’RE VALID.LISA "Do they go through somekind of vetting process?"TOMMY "Well, they all havebackground checks. A lot of themare people we bring intemporary staff to help thatprocess. And then any rejectionhas gone through another layer,a senior staff member or asupervisor, and then it goesthrough the canvassing board,which will either agree with therejection or not" 21 secHE SAYS IF A BALLOT IS REJECTED,SO LONG AS YOU PROVIDED YOUREMAIL OR PHONE NUMBER ON THEBALLOT ENVELOPE -- YOU’LL BECONTACTED RIGHT AWAY.TOMMY "if we can get a hold ofthe voter, and they can curethat process They have two daysafter the election to cure anydiscrepancy in their signature,your ballot will count" 9 secAND IF YOU’RE CONCERNED ABOUTYOUR SIGNATURE -- MAYBE IT’SCHANGED OVER THE YEARS...TOMMY "When we check signatures.If you’ve ever been to the pollsand signed a poll book, thatsignatures on file, everysignature you ever interactedwith our office is on file, andwe check all the signatures wehave on your file" 12 secBALLOTS THAT ARE APPROVED ARETHEN COUNTED BY MACHINE.LISA "how much of an increaseAre you expecting in vote bymail?"TOMMY "right now we’re receiving500 requests a day. So if thatcontinues through the last day,we’ll have close to 200,000requests, which would be reallygood. And that’s probably for aprimary, 70,000 requests morethan we had in 2018" 21 sec(LISA LOOKLIVE TAG **ATCURVEWALL**)IF YOU HAVE MORE QUESTIONS, THELEE COUNTY SUPERVISOR OF





