Barcelona’s Liceu Opera Reopens With A Full House Of Plants
After Spain ended their state of emergency, Barcelona’s Liceu Opera opened again with a full house of plants.
Jasper Teulings I love this: "Nature advanced to occupy the spaces we snatched from it"
Opera reopens to an audience of plantsA Barcelona opera house held its first performance since the coronavirus lockdown to an audience of plants.
Barcelona opera serenades plants in unusual concertBarcelona’s Liceu opera house reopened its doors on Monday for the first time in over three months to hold a concert - exclusively for a quiet, leafy audience of nearly 2,300 house plants.