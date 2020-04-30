Coronavirus leads to changes at local veterinary hospital

dr. staub runs honey creek animal hospital.

He's the only vet here so if he gets sick with coronavirus the hospital would have to close.

That's why new procedures are in place to minimize the risk to everyone.

Pk} princess pumpkin spice latte -- the office cat -- is the only one allowed to occupy these seats right now.

Staff at honey creek animal hospital are keeping people moving -- with their pets -- through the lobby -- into exam rooms... just like jacklyn correll and her yet to be named duck.

Dr. michael staub owns the pet hospital.

Dr. michael staub, honey creek animal hospital says, "i wear a mask in the exam room because i am a solo veterinarian so if i get sick we're closed.

if i have to quarantine for two weeks we're done for two weeks."

From masks to additional cleanings... dr. staub says his staff is making every effort to keep his patients -- and their humans -- safe.

The facility has transformed from a walk-in clinic into an appointments only hospital.

This is to prevent people from waiting around together.

1-person per pet is brought into an exam room where all the paperwork is done... staff will bring patients back to the doctor for treatment... and people pay for services right there in the exam room.

Jacklyn correll says, "well it makes you feel safe, actually because you don't know actually in this world who has it so being in a room can keep you isolated from other people."

Dr. staub says he's been very busy but is still taking new clients.

Some pet owners are choosing to drop off their animals to be seen between other patients.

Dr. staub says -- the best thing to do -- no matter the circumstance -- is call ahead.

dr. staub says these procedures will stay in place at least until there is a reliable vaccine.

In terre haute, news 10.

