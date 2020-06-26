Boxing Hall of Fame announces reopening plans, new safety procedures

Global  

Video Credit: WKTV - Published
The International Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota will reopen to the public on Monday June 29, with new health and safety procedures implemented.

The international boxing hall of fame in canastota announced (its( reopening plans today.

The hall will welcome the public back beginning next monday the 29th.

Doors will open at 11 a.m.

All adult visitors will be charged the discounted youth ticket rate of eight dollars and fifty send throughout the summer - and ages six and under are free.

Much like the baseball hall - the boxing hall has implemented new health and safety protocols along with the guidelines set forth by the state and public health officials.

The building will operate at 25% capacity - hand sanitizers and plexiglass shields at admission check- in have been added - social distancing will be enforced and all staff and visitors must wear masks in the building.

Normal hours of operation will be nine a-m to five p-m monday through friday - 10 a-m to four p-m on saturdays





