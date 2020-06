Fort Myers comedian thinks Covid-19 is 'blown out of proportion'; now hospitalized with coronavirus

"I was an idiot, and I hope that whoever is reading this will learn from my mistakes and maybe not make the same mistake that I made."

PARK...ESPECIALLY AFTER SEEINGOTHER TEAMS ON THE FIELD JUSTLAST NIGHT.NEW TONIGHT....A SOUTHWESTFLORIDA COMEDIAN SAYS HE WANTSTO SET THE RECORD STRAIGHT WHENIT COMES TO COVID-19.HE SAYS HE DIDN’T TAKE THE VIRUSOR CDC’S GUIDELINES ABOUT ITSERIOUSLY...AND NOW HE’S GOT IT.THANKS FOR BEING WITH US.

I’MPATRICK NOLAN.

MY COLLEAGUEROCHELLE ALLEYNE HAS HIS STORY.(00-12)((John Loeber//SWFL Comedian))"I was an idiot and I hope thatwhoever is reading this willlearn from my mistakes and maybenot make the same mistake that Imade."THAT’S MORE OR LESS HOWSOUTHWEST FLORIDA COMEDIAN JOHNLOEBER STARTED THIS VIRALFACEBOOK POST...WARNING OTHERSABOUT THE DANGERS OF COVID-19.((Voice of John Loeber//SWFLComedian))"When the bars and restaurantsopened up I was there on openingnight and I thought I was doinga great job supporting localbusiness and hanging out andpartying.

I wasn’t wearing amask, I wasn’t socialdistancing."UP UNTIL HIS COVID-19 DIAGNOSISYESTERDAY...LOEBER SAYS HETHOUGHT THE VIRUS AND THEPANDEMIC WAS BEING BLOWN *WAYOUT OF PROPORTION.TONIGHT HE’S WAITING ON A BLOODTRANSFUSION THAT WILL HOPEFULLYHELP HIM FIGHT..((Voice of John Loeber//SWFLComedian))"They’re going to try to do anexperimental thing where theygive me the blood of someonewho’s recovered from coronavirusand has the antibodies."AS HE WAITS AND FIGHT...LOEBERALSO TELLS ME HE CAN’T HELP BUTWORRY ABOUT WHO *HE MIGHT HAVEGOTTEN SICK...BY NOT TAKINGTHINGS SERIOUSLY.((Voice of John Loeber//SWFLComedian))"Whether it’s the little oldlady that I walked by in Publixor someone who I held the dooropen for you know?

Or someonewho I sat next to in a bar orrestaurant last week."FROM HIS BED AT GULF COASTMEDICAL CENTER...HE’S BEGGINGEVERYONE TO HEED THIS MESSAGE.((Voice of John Loeber//SWFLComedian))"I want to encourage everyone towear a mask and social distanc